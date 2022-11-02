Tolerance.ca
Brazil election: what I saw on the streets made me cautiously optimistic

By Felipe Tirado, Visiting Lecturer in Jurisprudence, King's College London
I was in Belo Horizonte, the capital of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, as the votes were being counted for the nation’s presidential election.

The atmosphere was tense among supporters of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after the first round where his lead was much narrower…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
