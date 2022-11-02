Women get fewer chances to speak on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, according to an AI-powered, large-scale analysis of interruptions
By Ashique KhudaBukhsh, Assistant Professor of Computing and Information Sciences, Rochester Institute of Technology
An analysis of hundreds of thousands of interactions on cable news programs shows that women interrupt more often than men – and it may be because they also have to fight for equal airtime.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 2nd 2022