Human Rights Observatory

COP27: Ensure Climate Action is Rights-Based

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, November 1, 2021.  © 2021 Yves Herman/Pool via AP (Beirut) – Countries and advocates attending the 27th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt beginning on November 6, 2022 should take rights-based and ambitious climate action necessary to keep the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Human Rights Watch said today. Egypt is hosting COP27 following years of intensifying restrictions on human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
