Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Low- and middle-income countries struggle to provide health care to some, while others get too much medicine

By Loai Albarqouni, Assistant Professor | NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, Bond University
Ray Moynihan, Assistant Professor, Bond University
Share this article
Access to quality health care is a fundamental human right. Yet more than half the world’s population can’t obtain even the most essential health care. Out-of-pocket costs drive hundreds of millions into extreme poverty


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Emergencies Act inquiry: How to balance protest rights with the rule of law?
~ Culture change at Hockey Canada is about more than replacing those in charge
~ Uber Eats' cannabis delivery partnership with Leafly is mostly smoke and mirrors
~ Curious Kids: What would happen if the world split in half?
~ International students are returning to Australia, but they are mostly going to more prestigious universities
~ How the parallel lives of two influential editors shaped Australia's literary culture
~ 'I go for the food': what children and young people told us about why they steal from houses
~ We all need energy to survive. Here are 3 ways to ensure Australia's crazy power prices leave no-one behind
~ Why attending publicly funded schools may help students become more culturally sensitive
~ A Papuan Human Rights Hero Has Died
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter