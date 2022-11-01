Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Papuan Human Rights Hero Has Died

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Filep Karma outside the Abepura prison in Jayapura, Indonesia, December 2014. © 2014 Andreas Harsono Filep Karma, a prominent Papuan activist and former political prisoner, was found dead Monday on a beach in the Papuan city of Jayapura. He had been on a diving trip with his brother-in-law and nephew, and apparently went diving alone after his relatives left the trip early. Karma, a master diver with three decades’ experience, was found wearing his scuba diving suit. His daughter said he had died because of an “accident and drowning.” I had met Karma in 2008 when I…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Emergencies Act inquiry: How to balance protest rights with the rule of law?
~ Culture change at Hockey Canada is about more than replacing those in charge
~ Uber Eats' cannabis delivery partnership with Leafly is mostly smoke and mirrors
~ Curious Kids: What would happen if the world split in half?
~ Low- and middle-income countries struggle to provide health care to some, while others get too much medicine
~ International students are returning to Australia, but they are mostly going to more prestigious universities
~ How the parallel lives of two influential editors shaped Australia's literary culture
~ 'I go for the food': what children and young people told us about why they steal from houses
~ We all need energy to survive. Here are 3 ways to ensure Australia's crazy power prices leave no-one behind
~ Why attending publicly funded schools may help students become more culturally sensitive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter