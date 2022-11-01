Tolerance.ca
International Baccalaureate: how the media helps the qualification retain prestige

By Saira Fitzgerald, Visiting Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the ESRC Centre for Corpus Approaches to Social Science, Lancaster University
More than 150 countries around the world offer school pupils the opportunity to take the international Baccalaureate (IB) rather than qualifications from their own education systems.

The IB is a series of educational programmes for students aged from three to 19. It was originally created to serve a mobile international clientele, such as the children of diplomats, who needed a kind of academic…The Conversation


