Abortion is not influencing most voters as the midterms approach – economic issues are predominating in new survey
By Matthew A Baum, Marvin Kalb Professor of Global Communications & Professor of Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
Alauna Safarpour, Postdoctoral Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School
Jonathan Schulman, Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, Northwestern University
Kristin Lunz Trujillo, Postdoctoral Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School
New surveys carried out by a team of social scientists find no evidence that Democrats, Republicans and independents are more likely to vote because of the Supreme Court’s abortion decision in June.
- Tuesday, November 1st 2022