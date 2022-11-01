Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abortion is not influencing most voters as the midterms approach – economic issues are predominating in new survey

By Matthew A Baum, Marvin Kalb Professor of Global Communications & Professor of Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
Alauna Safarpour, Postdoctoral Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School
Jonathan Schulman, Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, Northwestern University
Kristin Lunz Trujillo, Postdoctoral Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School
Share this article
New surveys carried out by a team of social scientists find no evidence that Democrats, Republicans and independents are more likely to vote because of the Supreme Court’s abortion decision in June.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistani journalist's murder in Kenya may not be a case of mistaken identity
~ Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
~ Why inequality is growing in the US and around the world
~ Men don't trust female central bankers on inflation or the economy, survey data shows
~ Beyond passenger cars and pickups: 5 questions answered about electrifying trucks
~ How to ensure election integrity and accuracy – 3 essential reads
~ Vigilantes at the polls were a threat in the 19th century, too, but the laws put in place then may not work in 2022
~ How a 2013 US Supreme Court ruling enabled states to enact election laws without federal approval
~ Conservative US Supreme Court reconsidering affirmative action, leaving the use of race in college admissions on the brink of extinction
~ Fireworks: growing evidence they distress animals builds case to restrict use
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter