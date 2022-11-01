Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democracy spreads in waves – but shared cultural history might matter more than geography

By David Welch, Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland
Luke J. Matthews, Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist, RAND
Quentin Douglas Atkinson, Associate Professor in Evolutionary Psychology, University of Auckland
Thanos Kyritsis, PhD Candidate in Psychology, University of Auckland
Share this article
New research suggests countries with cosmopolitan values may be more likely to shift towards democracy, but democratic institutions can’t endure without sustained efforts to promote such values.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why has the RBA raised interest rates for a record 7th straight month? High inflation – and worse is on the way
~ Bahrain: Pope Francis Should Condemn Bahrain Rights Record
~ Syria: Civilian Homes Demolished in Security Operation
~ ASEAN: Act to Stop Myanmar Military Abuses
~ Fighting in Eastern Congo Puts Civilians at Risk, Again
~ This Melbourne Cup, alcohol and sport collide. We need to watch out for domestic violence
~ My snoring is waking up my partner. Apart from a CPAP machine, what are the options?
~ Brazil: Guaranteeing human rights must be a priority during transition period
~ What quantum technology means for Canada’s future
~ Bell Shakespeare's The Lovers is a sugar-fuelled, ironic adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream for Gen Z
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter