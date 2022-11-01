Democracy spreads in waves – but shared cultural history might matter more than geography
By David Welch, Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland
Luke J. Matthews, Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist, RAND
Quentin Douglas Atkinson, Associate Professor in Evolutionary Psychology, University of Auckland
Thanos Kyritsis, PhD Candidate in Psychology, University of Auckland
New research suggests countries with cosmopolitan values may be more likely to shift towards democracy, but democratic institutions can’t endure without sustained efforts to promote such values.
- Monday, October 31, 2022