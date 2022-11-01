Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Civilian Homes Demolished in Security Operation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US soldiers and Syrian Democratic Forces standing by loader and military vehicles in East Ghweran neighbourhood at 2 p.m. on January 29, 2022. © 2022 AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria destroyed or damaged at least 140 private buildings housing 147 families in January and February 2022 while trying to capture fleeing detainees and Islamic State (ISIS) fighters who attacked a nearby prison, Human Rights Watch said today. Witnesses said the SDF used bulldozers to demolish houses in al-Hasakah city’s East Ghweran and al-Zuhour…


© Human Rights Watch -
