Human Rights Observatory

Fighting in Eastern Congo Puts Civilians at Risk, Again

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Civilians flee fighting between M23 rebels and the Congolese army near Kibumba, North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, October 29, 2022. © 2022 Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo Last weekend, M23 rebels captured new territory in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province. Tens of thousands of people fled for safety, adding to an already catastrophic humanitarian situation in eastern Congo. The armed group, which receives direct support from Rwanda, began an offensive on October 20 and took over much of Rutshuru territory, marching into the towns of Rutshuru…


© Human Rights Watch -
