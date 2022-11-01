Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

This Melbourne Cup, alcohol and sport collide. We need to watch out for domestic violence

By Kirsty Forsdike, Senior Lecturer, La Trobe Business School and Senior Researcher in Centre for Sport & Social Impact, La Trobe University
Anne-Marie Laslett, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Leesa Hooker, Research Director, Rural Judith Lumley Centre, La Trobe Rural Health School, La Trobe University
For years, we’ve taken major sporting events, a public holiday, added alcohol and gambling, then watched domestic violence rates rise. It’s time we did something different.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
