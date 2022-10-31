How 1970s conservation laws turned this ‘paradise on Earth’ into a tinderbox
By Michael-Shawn Fletcher, Associate Professor in Biogeography, The University of Melbourne
Anthony Romano, Research Assistant (Palaeoecology), The University of Melbourne
Michela Mariani, Assistant Professor in Physical Geography, University of Nottingham
Russell Mullett, Traditional Custodian — Kurnai, Indigenous Knowledge
Simon Connor, Fellow in Natural History, Australian National University
New research finds the Victorian town of Buchan never experienced catastrophic bushfires, until misguided laws banned the use burning as a way to control the land.
© The Conversation
