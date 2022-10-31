Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia: Al-Shabaab must urgently stop carrying out attacks against civilians

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The armed group Al-Shabaab must end its indiscriminate attacks against civilians and the Somali authorities must also ensure that civilians are protected, Amnesty International said today, after a twin car bombing in Mogadishu on Saturday, claimed by Al-Shabaab, killed at least 100 people and injured more than 300 others. The bombings, claimed by the armed […] The post Somalia: Al-Shabaab must urgently stop carrying out attacks against civilians appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What quantum technology means for Canada’s future
~ Bell Shakespeare's The Lovers is a sugar-fuelled, ironic adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream for Gen Z
~ 2022: the year even right-leaning cartoonists had a gutful of Scott Morrison
~ Frozen offered a new way to look at Disney princesses. But the best leader was the villain
~ Ancient DNA reveals a hidden history of human adaptation
~ How 1970s conservation laws turned this ‘paradise on Earth’ into a tinderbox
~ Surfers share their waves with sharks, but fear not
~ Employers say Labor's new industrial relations bill threatens the economy. Denmark tells a different story
~ Revealed: how women cricketers mended Australia's relationship with Britain after Bodyline
~ This Melbourne Cup, alcohol and sport collide. Forget the horses. It's domestic violence we should be watching for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter