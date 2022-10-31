Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five things you need to know about the Ottoman empire

By Georgios Giannakopoulos, Visiting Research Fellow, King's College London/ Lecturer in Modern History, City University of London, King's College London
For centuries empires were the dominant form of political organisation. In the west there is some degree of familiarity with the British, French and German empires, and the empires of Spain and Portugal. Not to mention the Romans or the Greeks. But one empire that sometimes gets forgotten, outside Turkey, is the Ottoman.

On the 100th anniversary of its end on November 1 1922, we look at five things you need to know about it.

1. What was its size and how long did it last?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
