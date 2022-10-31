Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Living with complex illness and surviving to tell about it: Anna Spargo-Ryan's chronic optimism

By Kylie Cardell, Senior Lecturer in Literary Studies, Flinders University
Share this article
In her new memoir A Kind of Magic, Anna Spargo-Ryan writes of her fragile mental health with humour and courage.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bahrain: Political Isolation Laws Ban Opposition
~ 40 years ago, protesters were celebrated for saving the Franklin River. Today they could be jailed for months
~ The G20's first religious summit includes India's militant Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh – it's a bold move for global peace
~ Brazil: President-Elect Lula Should Prioritize Human Rights
~ Starting cancer treatment? You should discuss fertility first
~ Book extract: Dreamers and schemers and the election that changed us
~ 7 'creepy crawlies' you don't need to be afraid of this spooky season
~ The rich, white powerbrokers in A.M. Homes' new novel plot to be kingmakers – in the name of 'democracy'
~ From farming to fermentation: how New Zealand could 'brew up' new foods to reduce agricultural emissions
~ In disasters, people are abandoning official info for social media. Here's how to know what to trust
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter