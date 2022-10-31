Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Political Isolation Laws Ban Opposition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch (Beirut) –The Bahraini government is using its political isolation laws and a series of other tactics to keep activists and former opposition party members out of public office and other aspects of public life, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 38-page report, “You Can’t Call Bahrain A Democracy: Bahrain’s Political Isolation Laws,” documents the use of Bahrain’s 2018 political isolation laws to keep political opponents from running for parliament seats or even serving on the boards of governors of civic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
