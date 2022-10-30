Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rich, white powerbrokers in A.M. Homes' new novel plot to be kingmakers – in the name of 'democracy'

By Emma Shortis, Lecturer, RMIT University
Share this article
The Unfolding is fiction: a made-up story of American politics. But just like in the real United States, the lines between truth and fantasy in this novel are perilously thin.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From farming to fermentation: how New Zealand could 'brew up' new foods to reduce agricultural emissions
~ In disasters, people are abandoning official info for social media. Here's how to know what to trust
~ Floods are natural, but human decisions make disasters. We need to reflect on the endless cycles of blame
~ Could Russia collapse?
~ Are you haunted by ghosts of the past and phantoms of your future? Welcome to the spooky realm of hauntology
~ Queen Elizabeth II and British capitalism: The role of tropes and distractions
~ Indonesia is still moving its capital to Nusantara despite rising public opposition
~ Kathmandu’s street-smart dogs — worshipped for a day
~ Emergency services in South Africa are overwhelmed: how one community created its own
~ Vaccines could be a game-changer in the fight against malaria in Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter