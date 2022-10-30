Tolerance.ca
Emergency services in South Africa are overwhelmed: how one community created its own

By Charmaine Cunningham, Lecturer Emergency Medicine and Global Surgery, University of Cape Town
In a medical emergency, the time it takes emergency services to respond could be the difference between survival or death. Ambulance response time is a global benchmark of efficiency.

But no healthcare system has an endless supply of ambulances. It’s always possible that an ambulance might be sent from too far away to get to the patient in time. Ambulances may struggle to get through difficult terrain; ambulance staff may be targeted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
