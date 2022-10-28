Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey Jails Another Human Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Şebnem Korur Fincancı © 2022 TİHV Şebnem Korur Fincancı is the latest human rights defender to be jailed in Turkey as authorities pursue a bogus investigation against her for “spreading terrorist propaganda.” Korur Fincancı is head of the Turkish Medical Association, former head of the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey, and a retired professor of forensic pathology. Her work was central to the creation of the United Nations’ “Istanbul Protocol,” a landmark manual on how to identify and document signs of torture. She has also worked on the exhumation of mass graves and…


© Human Rights Watch -
