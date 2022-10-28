Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bankers need to be personally liable to avoid future financial crises — new research

By David Blake, Professor of Finance & Director of Pensions Institute, City, University of London
Most financial crises have plenty in common. They tend to start in the banking sector and involve excessive borrowing, together with an asset bubble, usually related to property.

The global crisis of 2008 was no different, with the asset bubble focused on US real estate. But my research suggests this crisis had another underlying cause – that some people in the banking sector were playing or “gaming” the system for their…The Conversation


