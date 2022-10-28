With over-the-counter birth control pills likely to be approved, pharmacists and pharmacies could play an ever-increasing role in reproductive health care
By Lucas Berenbrok, Associate Professor of Pharmacy and Therapeutics, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Marian Jarlenski, Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Some states already allow pharmacists to provide birth control to patients with a prescription. But FDA approval of an over-the-counter birth control pill could greatly expand access.
