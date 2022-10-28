Tolerance.ca
Coronavirus origins: the debate flares up, but the evidence remains weak

By Francois Balloux, Chair Professor, Computational Biology, UCL
A recent preprint suggesting SARS-CoV-2 came from a lab has reignited the fierce debate over the origins of the virus.The Conversation


