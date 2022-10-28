Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Congo’s Indigenous Rights Bill Stalls

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image An Indigenous woman and her children walk to a market to sell pottery on Idjwi island, eastern Congo, January 2017.  © 2017 Therese Di Campo/Reuters Four months ago, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s parliament sent a bill to protect the rights of Indigenous peoples to President Félix Tshisekedi for his signature. But he has yet to sign the bill into law. The delay is prompting Indigenous communities and activists to wonder what is holding Tshisekedi back. Congo has between 700,000 and 2 million Indigenous people, according to government figures and civil society groups.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indonesia rallies to support women in Iran amid concerns over rising domestic conservatism
~ Azerbaijan’s thriving feminist movement: challenges and perspectives
~ Ouija boards: three factors that might explain why they appear to work for some
~ The White House's 'AI Bill of Rights' outlines five principles to make artificial intelligence safer, more transparent and less discriminatory
~ Sacheen Littlefeather and ethnic fraud – why the truth is crucial, even it it means losing an American Indian hero
~ Hypocrisy is beneath them – political figures in the Trump era don't bother concealing their misdeeds
~ Why the US should tread carefully as it weighs supporting armed intervention in Haiti again
~ The ethics of canceling student debt is more about fairness than broken promises
~ Japan's 'waste not, want not' philosophy has deep religious and cultural roots, from monsters and meditation to Marie Kondo's tidying up
~ Fetterman's struggles with language highlight the challenges after a stroke – a vascular neurologist explains aphasia and the path to recovery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter