Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: protesters call for move to a non-religious state. What changes would that bring?

By Hossein Dabbagh, Philosophy Tutor, University of Oxford
Share this article
My friend was in Tehran during protests after the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police (Gasht-e Ershad). My friend went into a grocery shop intending to buy milk. The seller refused to sell anything to her. “Why are you refusing?” she asked. “I can see that you have milk.” “Because you are wearing a hijab,” the seller responded.

This is part of a backlash by those who see themselves as oppressed by the Islamic Republic’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zombie worlds: five spooky planets orbiting dead stars
~ Dead crustaceans washing up on England's north-east coast may be victims of the green industrial revolution
~ Schools in England are facing bankruptcy – here's what the government could do to help
~ Three violent acts per day during Brazil's first round of elections, according to survey
~ More than 100,000 people urge UN states to end spyware crisis
~ Pubs and clubs – your friendly neighbourhood money-laundering service, thanks to 86,640 pokies
~ Should the West negotiate with Russia? The pros and cons of high-level talks
~ Most older Australians aren't in aged care. Policy blind spots mean they live in communities that aren't age-friendly
~ We spoke to the exhausted flood-response teams in the Hunter Valley. Here's what they need when the next floods strike
~ Central African Republic: First War Crimes Verdict Due
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter