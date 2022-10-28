Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic: First War Crimes Verdict Due

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Proceedings at the Special Criminal Court in May 2022 during its first trial. © 2022 Special Criminal Court (Nairobi) – The Special Criminal Court in the Central African Republic will issue its first verdict on October 31, 2022, an important step in justice efforts addressing atrocities committed in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Issa Sallet Adoum, Ousman Yaouba, and Tahir Mahamat, alleged members of the “3R” rebel group, stood trial on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, accused of being responsible for atrocities committed in May 2019 in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
