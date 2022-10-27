Tolerance.ca
We took away due dates for university assignments. Here's what we found

By Benjamin T. Jones, Senior Lecturer in History, CQUniversity Australia
Amy Johnson, Lecturer, CQUniversity Australia
As university students around the country finish their final exams and assessments for the year, the idea of removing due dates might seem incredibly appealing.

Being more open-ended about when assignments are submitted may also seem like the logical next step for universities. Even before COVID-19, they have been looking for ways to make learning more flexible. This is generally done by offering units online or in a hybrid model, where some units are in person and some are online. But is…The Conversation


Read complete article

