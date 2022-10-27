Tolerance.ca
Ending US Subminimum Tipped Wages can Reduce Poverty and Inequality

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Francis Nwokeji, a restaurant worker from New York, speaks during a press conference calling on Congress to abolish the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers in Washington DC, February 7, 2022. © 2022 Allison Bailey/AP Photo Voters in Washington, DC, and Portland, Maine, can decide this November to eliminate a two-tiered minimum wage system that has denied many workers their right to a living wage. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, employers can pay tipped workers just US$2.13 an hour, rather than the federal minimum wage of $7.25. If tips don’t bring workers’ total…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
