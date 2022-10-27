Tolerance.ca
Ukraine recap: the approach of 'General Winter' and what it means for the conflict

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
The next couple of weeks is likely to see Ukraine’s weather taking a turn for the worse, bringing first rain and then, as temperatures plummet, increasingly heavy snowfalls. “General Winter” has always had an important part to play in armed conflicts in this part of the world – something that Napoleon Bonaparte and Adolph Hitler both learned to their cost (Hitler was clearly an imperfect student of military history, given he appears not to have factored the catastrophic 1812 retreat from Moscow into his Operation Barbarossa invasion plans).

Once the snow sets in, it’s generally there…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
