Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Money for dams dries up as good water management finally makes it into a federal budget

By Jamie Pittock, Professor, Fenner School of Environment & Society, Australian National University
Share this article
In our land of drought and flooding rains, better water management should feature in every federal budget. The new budget delivers it – but not everyone is happy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Time for ‘concrete action’ by international community to hold Iran’s security forces to account
~ Ukraine recap: the approach of 'General Winter' and what it means for the conflict
~ Farmers need certainty over emissions pricing – removing government from the equation might help
~ We took away due dates for university assignments ... here's what we found
~ How shoring up drones with artificial intelligence helps surf lifesavers spot sharks at the beach
~ Friday essay: in praise of the 'horror master' Stephen King
~ Disempowered, shut off and less able to afford healthy choices – how financial hardship is bad for our health
~ As UK politics descends into chaos, might Australia finally have reached a point of stability?
~ How taxing sugary drinks reinforces weight stigma
~ Canadian mining project in Guatemala opposed in local vote over environmental concerns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter