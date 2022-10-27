Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: in praise of the 'horror master' Stephen King

By Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
Share this article
No other living horror writer has enjoyed Stephen King’s literary longevity. His monsters have lingered in the popular imagination, and that of our author.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Time for ‘concrete action’ by international community to hold Iran’s security forces to account
~ Ukraine recap: the approach of 'General Winter' and what it means for the conflict
~ Farmers need certainty over emissions pricing – removing government from the equation might help
~ We took away due dates for university assignments ... here's what we found
~ How shoring up drones with artificial intelligence helps surf lifesavers spot sharks at the beach
~ Money for dams dries up as good water management finally makes it into a federal budget
~ Disempowered, shut off and less able to afford healthy choices – how financial hardship is bad for our health
~ As UK politics descends into chaos, might Australia finally have reached a point of stability?
~ How taxing sugary drinks reinforces weight stigma
~ Canadian mining project in Guatemala opposed in local vote over environmental concerns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter