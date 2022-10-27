How taxing sugary drinks reinforces weight stigma
By Anne Katherine Anderson Waugh, Research Coordinator, Department of Food and Human Nutritional Sciences, University of Manitoba
Andrea Bombak, Associate professor, Department of Sociology, University of New Brunswick
Kerstin Roger, Full Professor, Department of Community Health Sciences, University of Manitoba
Natalie Diane Riediger, Assistant Professor of Nutritional Epidemiology, University of Manitoba
Patty Thille, Assistant Professor in Physical Therapy, University of Manitoba
Taxation of sugar-sweetened drinks is not only inequitable, but also has the potential to create or perpetuate weight stigma, which has negative effects on mental and physical health.
