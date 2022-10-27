Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Puma's sponsorship of Israeli teams highlights the double standard in international football

By MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Aram Abujazar, Masters Student, Kinesiology, Western University
Over the last four years, “Boycott PUMA” has become a rallying cry for Palestinians seeking fair treatment in international football. The German sportswear manufacturer is one of the main sponsors of the Israeli Football Association (IFA).

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) officially accepted the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) as a member in 1998. Yet, contrary to FIFA rules, Israeli clubs continue functioning in the PFA’s…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
