Human Rights Observatory

Iran: UN must act urgently after authorities unlawfully kill eight protesters in less than 24 hours

By Amnesty International
Responding to the unlawful killings of at least eight people since last night by Iran’s security forces as they again opened fire on mourners and protesters in at least four provinces and building on growing international calls for a UN mechanism on Iran, Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “The Iranian authorities’ reckless and unlawful use of firearms against protesters, including live ammunition, reveals yet again the tragically high cost of international inaction. All member states of the…


© Amnesty International -
