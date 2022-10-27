Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Racist Political Mailer Feeds Misinformation in New York

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A sign advertising a bail bonds business is displayed near Brooklyn's jail and courthouse complex in New York, July 2015. © 2015 Kathy Willens/AP Photo Earlier this month, residents in New York’s 17th Congressional District opened their mailboxes to find a mailer disparaging state bail reform efforts and featuring pictures of Black men – one holding an ax, another in a mug shot, and a third wearing a hoodie. This mailer promotes a narrative that is not only misleading about the impact of bail, but also plays into harmful anti-Black stereotypes rooted in our nation’s…


© Human Rights Watch -
