Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Multiparty democracy is in trouble in South Africa – collapsing coalitions are a sure sign

By Susan Booysen, Visiting Professor and Professor Emeritus, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
South Africa’s 28-year-old, continuously transforming multiparty democracy was reminded of its own fragility when, in September, a coalition running its biggest city, Johannesburg, collapsed. The speaker and the mayor lost their jobs. A new coalition took office, only to be removed by a high court verdict three weeks later. This was followed by the ousting of the mayor of the adjoining metropole of Ekurhuleni.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A new way to name bacteria: 300-year-old system revised thanks to scientific advances
~ Droughts don't need to result in famine: Ethiopia and Somalia show what makes the difference
~ What is the difference between a populist and a dictator? The ancient Greeks have answers
~ Three essential tales of black vampirism
~ Fermented foods and fibre may lower stress levels – new study
~ Andrew Tate: how the 'manosphere' influencer is selling extreme masculinity to young men
~ Ukraine war: what, if any, are the chances of toppling Putin and who might take over?
~ COVID vaccines don't just benefit physical health – they improve mental health too
~ Curious Kids: what is snail slime – and why is it shiny?
~ Long COVID: how lost connections between nerve cells in the brain may explain cognitive symptoms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter