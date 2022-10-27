Tolerance.ca
A new way to name bacteria: 300-year-old system revised thanks to scientific advances

By Stephanus Nicolaas Venter, Professor in Microbiology and Deputy Director of the Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute (FABI), University of Pretoria
Nearly 300 years ago the Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus secured his place in scientific history when he created what’s known as the binomial system. The year was 1737 and, due to the large diversity of plants and animals collected by naturalist explorers in different parts of the world, Linnaeus saw the need to develop a logical system to classify and group this material in a systematic way.

It’s a system that’s stood the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
