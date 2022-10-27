Tolerance.ca
#MeToo turns five: Taking stock of gender-based violence in Canadian politics

By Tracey Raney, Professor of Politics and Public Administration, Toronto Metropolitan University
When harassment is directed at women politicians, staffers, activists and journalists because they are women, it poses a threat to democracy.The Conversation


© The Conversation
