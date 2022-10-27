Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Jailing of leading human rights expert on ‘terror’ charges an ‘appalling abuse of power’

By Amnesty International
Reacting to news that Professor Şebnem Korur Fincancı, President of the Union of Turkish Medical Associations, has been arbitrarily placed in pre-trial detention on accusations of “making propaganda for a terrorist organization” after she called for an independent investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Esther Major, Amnesty […] The post Turkey: Jailing of leading human rights expert on ‘terror’ charges an ‘appalling abuse of power’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
