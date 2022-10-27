Tolerance.ca
The unusual ways viruses and parasites use their cell membranes to spread – and how scientists are fighting back

By John Kusel, Emeritus professor of cellular biochemistry, University of Glasgow
Cell membranes make up the exterior of all cells and are a basic structure found in most living organisms. But they can also help parasites survive in the human body, play an important part in cancer growth and enclose and protect deadly viruses, including the one that causes COVID. Scientists are looking to understand how bilayers (cell membranes with two layers) work and whether they can be used to develop new drugs to combat infections.

It has been known for a long time that living cells are enclosed by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
