Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why has a UN torture prevention subcommittee suspended its visit to Australia?

By Andreea Lachsz, PhD Candidate, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
This week, a United Nations torture prevention subcommittee delegation suspended its visit to Australia. The delegation arrived on October 16 and was due to end its visit on October 27, but suspended the visit prematurely on Sunday October 23.

In giving its reasons for the decision, the delegation claimed it had

been prevented from visiting several places where people are detained, experienced difficulties…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why was the Lehrmann trial aborted and what happens next?
~ Mali: Coordinated Massacres by Islamist Armed Groups
~ Curious Kids: why do people get old?
~ The government hopes private investors will help save nature. Here's how its scheme could fail
~ Lehrmann trial aborted after juror accessed own information
~ 10 is too young to be in court – NZ should raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility
~ Drone delivery is a thing now. But how feasible is having it everywhere, and would we even want it?
~ Without free-to-air, we wouldn't have Doctor Who in the archives. What will we lose when it moves to Disney?
~ 1 million homes target makes headlines, but can't mask modest ambition of budget's housing plans
~ ASEAN Ministers Hold Emergency Myanmar Meeting
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter