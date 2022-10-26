The government hopes private investors will help save nature. Here's how its scheme could fail
By Megan C Evans, Senior Lecturer and ARC DECRA Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Martine Maron, Professor of Environmental Management, The University of Queensland
The nature repair market is sold as a good news story: willing land managers benefiting nature with support from the private sector. But if offsets are part of it, the reality could be very different.
