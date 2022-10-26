Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government hopes private investors will help save nature. Here's how its scheme could fail

By Megan C Evans, Senior Lecturer and ARC DECRA Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Martine Maron, Professor of Environmental Management, The University of Queensland
The nature repair market is sold as a good news story: willing land managers benefiting nature with support from the private sector. But if offsets are part of it, the reality could be very different.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
