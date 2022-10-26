Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Uses Facial Recognition to Hunt Down Draft Evaders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Facial recognition payment gates at Smolenskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, on August 27, 2021. © 2021 Bloomberg/Getty Images Moscow authorities are using the city’s video surveillance system with facial recognition technology to track down and detain draftees seeking to evade mobilization for Russia’s war on Ukraine. BBC Russian and some Telegram channels reported that at least seven men have been detained over the past month by law enforcement officers after the city’s facial recognition system flagged them to the police as “draft dodgers.” Following their detention,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
