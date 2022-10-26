Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Anti-Trans Bills Also Harm Intersex Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People rally to end intersex surgeries in New York City, October 27, 2018.  © 2018 Hunter Abrams (New York) – The spate of anti-transgender legislative proposals across the United States in recent years also threatens to undermine the fundamental rights of intersex children, Human Rights Watch, interACT: Advocates for Intersex Youth, and the SOGIESC Human Rights Initiative of the University of North Carolina Human Rights Law Program said today. On Intersex Awareness Day, observed annually on October 26th, the groups introduced an interactive map that highlights how…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
