Human Rights Observatory

COVID and health workers' strike: how Kenya's health services coped in times of crisis

By Mutono Nyamai, post-doctoral research fellow, University of Nairobi
Loice Achieng Ombajo, Senior Lecturer in Internal Medicine, University of Nairobi
Marleen Temmerman, Director of the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OB/GYN), Aga Khan University
Thumbi Mwangi, Associate professor, Washington State University
When epidemics break out and public health emergencies are declared, people shy away from seeking care for other conditions. This may seem counter-intuitive at first glance. But it makes sense. Ordinary life is disrupted, so visiting a clinic for a routine checkup becomes harder. People are afraid they’ll contract the virus or disease that’s driving the epidemic – especially in health facilities.

The results are predictably grim.

During the 2013-2014 Ebola outbreak…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
