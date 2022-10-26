Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

T-Levels: more vocational courses roll out – but post-16 choices in England are still limited

By Elizabeth Gregory, Senior Tutor in Education, University of Manchester
Hannah Ruth McCarthy, PhD Candidate in Education, University of Manchester
The first cohort of students in England taking T-levels – the new vocational equivalent to A-levels – have completed their course, been assessed, and have received their results. Now more course options for T-levels are being rolled out. The initial offerings were in construction, digital production and education and childcare. By 2025, there will be 23 different T-level options.

T-levels are intended to offer 16-19-year-olds a skills-focused routeThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
