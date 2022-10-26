Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are butter boards bad for you? An expert view on the latest food trend

By Duane Mellor, Lead for Evidence-Based Medicine and Nutrition, Aston Medical School, Aston University
Share this article
In an unexpected twist, butter seems to be back on the menu. After years of being a maligned ingredient that many people shied away from, butter has now become the latest food trend on social media, thanks to the recent popularity of “butter boards”.

These are sort of the meat-free equivalent of a charcuterie board. Butter is whipped then spread onto a chopping board, sprinkled with a variety of toppings – from sweet…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COVID and health workers' strike: how Kenya's health services coped in times of crisis
~ South Africa's wildlife ranches can offer solutions to Africa's growing conservation challenges
~ Kenya has lifted its ban on genetically modified crops: the risks and opportunities
~ How does ketamine help fight depressive beliefs?
~ T-Levels: more vocational courses roll out – but post-16 choices in England are still limited
~ Eating lots of meat is bad for the environment – but we don't know enough about how consumption is changing
~ What the UK ratifying the Istanbul convention on gendered violence means for women and girls
~ Somalia: four lessons from past experience of dealing with famine
~ In France, the tough debate about hunting and alcohol
~ Poland dreams of building Europe's largest army, against backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter