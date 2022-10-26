Teenage brains: what is happening and why it leads to more risky behaviours
By Carmen Viejo, Profesora Titular de Psicología Evolutiva y de la Educación. Investigadora del Laboratorio de Estudios sobre Convivencia y Prevención de la Violencia (LAECOVI), Universidad de Córdoba
Noemí Toledano Fernández, Phd en Psicología Aplicada, Universidad de Córdoba
During adolescence the brain experiences two opposing tendencies: its capacity for control is not fully developed but the reward system is very active.
