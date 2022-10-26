Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Scores of Protesters Shot Dead, Wounded

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A barricade is set on fire during anti- government barricades in N'Djamena, Chad, October 20, 2022.  © 2022 AP Photo (Nairobi) – Security forces fired on protesters in several cities across Chad, including N’Djamena, the capital, on October 20, 2022, killing at least 50 people and injuring dozens of others, Human Rights Watch said today. The security forces – officers from the army, gendarmes, and police – also beat protesters and arrested hundreds of people, many apparently arbitrarily, during and after the protests. The government spokesperson told international media…


