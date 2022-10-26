Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The whole world is facing a debt crisis – but richer countries can afford to stop it

By Patrick E. Shea, Senior Lecturer in International Relations and Global Governance, University of Glasgow
Countries across the world are drifting towards a debt crisis. Economic slowdowns and rising inflation have increased demands on spending, making it almost impossible for many governments to pay back the money they owe.

In normal times, those countries could simply take on new debt to replace the old debt. But international conditions have made it much more difficult to do this.

As a result, some of those…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
