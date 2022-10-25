The popularity of the Korean _oegugin_ (foreign) influencer is on the rise. But there is a dark side to this pop-nationalism
By Jin Lee, Research Fellow, Curtin University
Crystal Abidin, Associate Professor & ARC DECRA Fellow, Internet Studies, Curtin University
If you’ve been scrolling through YouTube, TikTok or Instagram it would be no surprise to chance upon calming minimalist aesthetics of Korean cafe decor; pilgrimages to the locations of popular K-dramas; and even the polite decorum of Korean public transport commuters.
In South Korea, oegugin (foreign-national) influencers often produce social media content focused on the global interest in K-pop, K-drama and K-film for audiences inside and out of Korea.
These influencers are most prominent on…
